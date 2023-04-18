Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $215,695,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 408.6% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 804,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 646,693 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $24,406,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 532,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 746,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 437,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $48.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

