Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $3.63 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP opened at $200.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.08.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

