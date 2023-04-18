Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $3.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 158,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $249.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $278.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.16.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

