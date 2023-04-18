Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 410.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,436 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 2.90% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPD opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.