Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,886 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $155.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

