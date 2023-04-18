Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 66,542 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

