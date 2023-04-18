Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Down 30.1% in March

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,500 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 569,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $15.58. 214,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,236. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $5,494,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Resources Connection by 3,631.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 237,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,876,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Resources Connection by 123.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 189,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Resources Connection by 13.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 175,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

