Request Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $105.98 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10540656 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,712,987.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

