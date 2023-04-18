Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM):

4/16/2023 – Viper Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/11/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2023 – Viper Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2023 – Viper Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Viper Energy Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Viper Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2023 – Viper Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/21/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/21/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

VNOM traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $30.55. 457,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,002. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Get Viper Energy Partners LP alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,800. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.