Raymond James Lowers American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $47.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.40.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.10.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The company had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,563,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,401,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

