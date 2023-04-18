Raydium Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.93 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Raydium has a market cap of $54.93 million and $4.83 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,848 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,891,907 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

