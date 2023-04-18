Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Down 1.9 %

RPID traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. 1,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,896. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a negative net margin of 354.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Rapid Micro Biosystems

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

(Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

Further Reading

