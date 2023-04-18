Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 342.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $5.42. 57,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,029. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 20.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,562.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,723,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,300,496. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 75,852 shares of company stock valued at $419,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 79,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

