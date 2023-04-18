Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,900 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 637,800 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ:RAIN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. 47,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,434. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. Rain Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Rain Oncology will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,260,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 972,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rain Oncology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 62,340 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Rain Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,170,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rain Oncology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rain Oncology from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

