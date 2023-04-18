QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Shares Gap Down to $10.57

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.57, but opened at $9.89. QuantaSing Group shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 254 shares trading hands.

QuantaSing Group Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.08.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited is an online service provider. The Company’s online learning service provider principally in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses. QuantaSing Group Limited is based in BEIJING.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.