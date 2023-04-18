Quaker Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 2.0% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.97. The stock had a trading volume of 45,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.92. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $260.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

