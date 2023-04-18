QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Update

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on QCRH. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

QCR Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of QCRH stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.62. 18,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,814. QCR has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.95.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 23,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,734 shares of company stock valued at $79,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in QCR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QCR by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,702,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

Featured Articles

