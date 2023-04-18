Q3 Asset Management Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Q3 Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,261 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,902 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after acquiring an additional 573,154 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,685,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,291. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

