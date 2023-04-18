Q3 Asset Management Sells 91 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Q3 Asset Management cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $10.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $907.58. 87,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $838.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $817.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $907.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.60.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

