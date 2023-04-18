Q3 Asset Management Sells 20,121 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Q3 Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,121 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

FHLC traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 84,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,675. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $67.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

