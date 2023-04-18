Q3 Asset Management Purchases New Position in Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:QVOY)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:QVOY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 634,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,754,000. Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.30% of Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QVOY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,075. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96. Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $26.59.

Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF (QVOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, asset allocation fund-of-funds that seeks to provide long-term capital growth. The fund uses a proprietary, rules-based approach to invest across equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets.

