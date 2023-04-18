Q3 Asset Management Makes New $15.75 Million Investment in Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:QVOY)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:QVOY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 634,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,754,000. Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 30.20% of Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $25.48. 552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,075. Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96.
Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF (QVOY)
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.