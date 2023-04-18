Q3 Asset Management Makes New $15.75 Million Investment in Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:QVOY)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:QVOY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 634,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,754,000. Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 30.20% of Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $25.48. 552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,075. Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96.

Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF Profile

The Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF (QVOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, asset allocation fund-of-funds that seeks to provide long-term capital growth. The fund uses a proprietary, rules-based approach to invest across equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets.

