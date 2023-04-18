Q3 Asset Management Invests $523,000 in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMAT. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.85. 71,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,799. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $476.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

