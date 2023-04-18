Q3 Asset Management Invests $1.16 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Caterpillar comprises about 0.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,278,000 after buying an additional 68,551 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

