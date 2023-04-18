Q3 Asset Management Invests $1.08 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $371.47. 697,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,298. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

