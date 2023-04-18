Q3 Asset Management Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Q3 Asset Management cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENYGet Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,319 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 393,793 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,863,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 669.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 199,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 173,928 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 172,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 83.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 166,174 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 219,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,305. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

