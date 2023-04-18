Q3 Asset Management Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Q3 Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 640.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,252 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF comprises 1.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned 0.45% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 127,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of KIE stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. 351,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,571. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $483.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

