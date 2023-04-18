Q3 Asset Management Buys Shares of 2,957 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,724,000 after purchasing an additional 507,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.47. 697,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

