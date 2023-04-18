Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Update

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

