PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Truist Financial

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PTCT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.43. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $37,051.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,498.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $37,051.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,498.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $331,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,553 shares of company stock worth $2,579,245 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after purchasing an additional 575,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Featured Stories

