Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Psychemedics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Psychemedics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.35% of Psychemedics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PMD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 1,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316. Psychemedics has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Psychemedics Announces Dividend

Psychemedics ( NASDAQ:PMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Psychemedics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -147.37%.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

