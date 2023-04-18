Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Provident Financial stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $95.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

