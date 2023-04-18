Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 6,496 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,460. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $99.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.