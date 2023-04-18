Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases 211 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

VGT traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $382.45. The stock had a trading volume of 146,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,135. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $398.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.02 and a 200-day moving average of $342.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

