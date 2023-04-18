Provence Wealth Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. 38,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,693. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.