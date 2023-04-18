Provence Wealth Management Group Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 3.4% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 566.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,168,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 993,700 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after acquiring an additional 916,431 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 697,506 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,889,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,190,000 after acquiring an additional 686,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,425,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,931,000 after acquiring an additional 634,757 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.87. 1,115,966 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

