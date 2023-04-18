Provence Wealth Management Group Has $1.06 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.65. 460,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,631. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

