Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires Shares of 954 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $290.25. The stock had a trading volume of 583,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.15 and a 200 day moving average of $266.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $290.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.11.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

