ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Acquired by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 189.5% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 25.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 500,050.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Stock Performance

TWM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. 497,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,971. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $21.11.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

