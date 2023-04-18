ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Trading Up 4.3%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Rating)’s share price were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.39 and last traded at $57.39. Approximately 923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.03.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Trading Up 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 139.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $120,000.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

