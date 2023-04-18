ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 45,893 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,893 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Honeywell International worth $162,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

