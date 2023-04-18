ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,552,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817,017 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $173,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 430,241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Amcor by 16.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,118,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,192,000 after acquiring an additional 84,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 421,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,248. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 68.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

