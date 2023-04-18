ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 215,887 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,887 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of 3M worth $193,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in 3M by 184.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 222,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,251. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.31.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

