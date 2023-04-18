ProShare Advisors LLC Has $221.81 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,486,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,514 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Coca-Cola worth $221,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 77,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 751.2% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,761 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 520,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 240,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $274.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

