ProShare Advisors LLC Has $166.83 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,662,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,794 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Hormel Foods worth $166,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after acquiring an additional 736,656 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 75,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.