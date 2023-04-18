ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,462 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $187,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $206.75. The stock had a trading volume of 200,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,746. The stock has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

