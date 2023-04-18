ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,216 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $149,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.18. The company had a trading volume of 225,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,209. The company has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

