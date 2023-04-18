Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $103.64 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $103.64 million and approximately $30.84 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.68 or 0.00018667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031336 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00021374 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018430 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,399.61 or 0.99920447 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.46366259 USD and is up 5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $8,537,461.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

