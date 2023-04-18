Prom Hits One Day Trading Volume of $33.10 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Prom has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $101.04 million and $33.10 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.54 or 0.00018323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020360 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018487 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,172.79 or 0.99861850 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.46366259 USD and is up 5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $8,537,461.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

