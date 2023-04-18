Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $85.58 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $85.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

